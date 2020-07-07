Attention trans activists: Nobody is saying that “transgender people don’t exist”

By Jonathon Van Maren

It appears that the war of words between J.K. Rowling and trans activists will not be resulting in a ceasefire anytime soon. Since the publication of her essay explaining why she is opposed to many of the aims of the transgender movement (while emphasizing her support for many aspects of the LGBT agenda overall), trans activists have been trolling her page with increasing hysteria and vitriol. Even a tweet Rowling sent out to encourage a child with cancer was immediately swarmed by trans activists, demanding that the heretic recant.

Yesterday, Rowling spoke out again, tweeting in part that “Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

