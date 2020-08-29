Estimated 6.8 million fewer girls will be born in India by 2030 due to sex-selective abortion

By Jonathon Van Maren

The abortion industry continues to be a devastating tool of gendercide resulting in the destruction of millions of baby girls worldwide. According to a report in The Guardian this week, there will be an estimated 6.8 million “fewer female births” recorded across India by 2030. Researchers believe that this is due to the widespread use of sex-selection abortion.

According to The Guardian:

Academics from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia projected the sex ratio at birth in 29 Indian states and union territories, covering almost the entire population, taking into account each state’s desired sex ratio at birth and the population’s fertility rates. The cultural preference for a son was found to be highest in 17 states in the north of the country, with the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh showing the highest deficit in female births. Researchers predict that the cumulative number of missing female births in the state would be 2 million between 2017 and 2030.

The study was published in the journal Plos One and advocated the introduction of policies that “advocate for gender equity and the introduction of support measures to counteract existing gender biases.” While the Indian government banned the practice of determining the sex of pre-born children with the exception of medical necessity in 1994 with the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, researchers estimate that sex-selective abortion has resulted in 63 million fewer women being born since the tests first became popular fifty years ago. In many places, the laws have not been enforced, and the skewed ratio of male to female births has grown starker.

READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN AT LIFESITENEWS.COM