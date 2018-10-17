Biological man who transitioned to female angry that he has to pay more for car insurance

By Jonathon Van Maren

Back in July, the story of a Canadian man who changed his gender on his ID to get cheaper car insurance made the rounds, with much hilarity and outrage spreading in its wake. Interestingly, journalists never seem to pursue these stories later for a follow-up—so what happened to the guy? Considering the fact that what he did was obviously legal (because many of our laws now reject biological reality and allow for this sort of ridiculousness), did he face any legal penalties for using progressive ideology to scam the system? And now that our courts have been forced to accept gender fluidity, how could they possibly prove it?

Anyways, there’s now another, similar story—the sort of “human interest” story that I suspect we’ll be seeing a lot more of in the future—with the media again dutifully calling a biological man “she” like the obedient progressive lapdogs that they are:

She says her ability to drive didn’t change when she transitioned from life as a man to life as a woman, but her insurance rates sure did. Faith Frances asked that we use her first and middle name and omit her last name to protect her privacy.

She thought she was the victim of discrimination against transgender people. When she fought for justice, she learned she is the victim of legal discrimination all women in Michigan are subject to. It is an issue we exposed. Car insurance companies are allowed to charge women a lot more for car insurance, simply because they are women

Faith contacted her insurance company because she changed her legal name. She never imagined it would skyrocket her car insurance prices $970.08 – almost $1000 a year.

“I don’t know. What do they think? My breasts get in the way of driving? I don’t know,” said Faith. She jokes, but it is serious. That $80 is a significant chunk of her income.

“If they would put my insurance rates back where it should be, I wouldn’t have to go to the food bank,” said Faith. When it happened she contacted Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office. She thought it was transgender discrimination.

She says she received a response from the Michigan Insurance Commissioner’s office. It explained it had nothing to do with her change of gender. Women who are born female also pay more. It included a letter from Progressive Marathon Insurance Company. She says the letter, ironically, revealed Progressive has a very unprogressive policy. The letter reads in part:

On March 7, 2018, we received a call from Ms. (redacted), asking that we change her name from (redacted) to (redacted), and change her gender from male to female. (redacted) is right. This change did increase the rate by $80.84. We utilize gender and marital status as factors that, in conjunction with age, determine an individual driver class rating factor, which is used as part of a customer’s rate calculation in our Chapter 24 group rated companies.

“You are punishing me for being my true self, and you are punishing the rest of the women in this state for nothing more than we don’t have a penis,” said Faith. She saw our reporting on how a lawmaker who controls insurance regulations has received numerous donations from insurance companies and wanted to share her story.

“Judge me by my driving record, not by what is between my legs,” said Faith.

Feel free to laugh—the transgender movement so rarely provides the occasion for a few chuckles, but a biological man discovering that he has to pay more car insurance as a woman and that this does not constitute transgender oppression is pretty funny. (Weirdly, in every Canadian province I’ve lived in it is always men that pay more in car insurance.) But hey—it turns out that Faith’s “true self” will have to pay more car insurance, and that attempting to join a different gender can be expensive.

Maybe the insurance companies will provide a deterrent where the culture has not.

