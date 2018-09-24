Philosophy editor at Durham University fired for saying that women don’t have penises

By Jonathon Van Maren

The latest victim of the trans activists is Angelo Sofocleious, a student at Durham University in the United Kingdom who has just discovered that there are certain facts that can no longer be stated aloud—especially if you happen to be questioning the existence of “girl penises” (which, I kid you not, is a thing we’re all supposed to believe right now.) From the Daily Mail:

A student editor at a top university has been fired in a transphobia row after he tweeted that ‘women don’t have penises’. Angelos Sofocleous, assistant editor at Durham University’s philosophy journal ‘Critique’, was sacked from his post after just three days for writing a tweet deemed ‘transphobic’ by fellow students.

Mr Sofocleous, 24, from Cyprus, faced disciplinary action last month after he re-tweeted an article by The Spectator on his Twitter titled ‘Is it a crime to say women don’t have penises?’, with the comment: ‘RT if women don’t have penises’.

The postgraduate philosophy and psychology student was dismissed from his position at the university after the tweet sparked outrage. He was also fired from his position as editor of Durham University’s online magazine The Bubble, and forced to resign as president of free speech society Humanist Students.

Mr Sofocleous stood by his comment which has sparked a row around trans rights and freedom of speech. The since deleted tweet has received backlash from former chair of LGBT Humanists Christopher Ward who claimed the post was ‘factually incorrect’ and not ‘worthy of a debate’.

He wrote: ‘As former chair of LGBT Humanists UK, the opposition I experienced from a number of longstanding Humanists members to trans people and trans issues was a stain on an otherwise great organisation. ‘And here’s the new President of Humanist Students RTing horrific transphobic s**t.’

There’s probably a few good jokes to be made about a philosophy editor being fired from a magazine called “The Bubble” for apparently unorthodox statements about women not having penises, but this situation is another one of those weird scenarios that have you involuntarily laughing out loud, and then wondering suddenly how long it will be legal to do so. After all, if noting that penises are a male thing now constitutes “horrific transphobic s**t,” I can’t imagine what would happen if someone were to note, for example, that biological men cannot become women.

