Emilia Clarke explains the horrifying truth behind Game of Thrones nude scenes and on-screen rape

By Jonathon Van Maren

The pornographic and violent show Game of Thrones is finally over, and thus we no longer have to watch many prominent conservative commentators thunder about Judeo-Christian morality while also plugging a show that featured 82 nude scenes in the first 67 (out of a total of 73) episodes. The HBO fantasy show was, in fact, so aggressive in its featuring of nudity and sex scenes that the producers initially had to hire porn stars (including Jessica Jenson, Samantha Bentley, Aeryn Walker, and Sibel Kekilli) to play some characters because so many actors and actresses refused to do the scenes.

Many critics abandoned the show over the brutal and often graphic sexual violence inflicted on female characters long before the finale, but the truth is that the Game of Thrones creators let everyone know what their intentions were before the first episode was up. In the very first episode of the show, Emilia Clarke’s character was brutally raped by Jason Momoa’s character, and Clarke has now come forward to discuss how she was exploited on the set of Game of Thrones. Apparently, she told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, she was unaware of the “terrifying” nude scenes that would be expected of her on the show. At the time, she was only 23 years old.

