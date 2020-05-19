Atheists are warning that Christianity may be necessary for the survival of Western civilization

By Jonathon Van Maren
Historian Tom Holland is known primarily as a storyteller of the ancient world. Thus, his new book Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World, came as something of a surprise for several reasons. First, Tom Holland is not a Christian. Second, Holland’s book is one of the most ambitious historical defenses of Christianity in a very long time.
While studying the ancient world, Holland writes, he realized something. Simply, the ancients were cruel, and their values utterly foreign to him. The Spartans routinely murdered “imperfect” children. The bodies of slaves were treated like outlets for the physical pleasure of those with power. Infanticide was common. The poor and the weak had no rights.
How did we get from there to here? It was Christianity, Holland writes. Christianity revolutionized sex and marriage, demanding that men control themselves and prohibiting all forms of rape. Christianity confined sexuality within monogamy. (It is ironic, Holland notes, that these are now the very standards for which Christianity is derided.) Christianity elevated women. In short, Christianity utterly transformed the world.
In fact, Holland points out that without Christianity, the Western world would not exist. Even the claims of the social justice warriors who despise the faith of their ancestors rest on a foundation of Judeo-Christian values. Those who make arguments based on love, tolerance, and compassion are borrowing fundamentally Christian arguments. If the West had not become Christian, Holland writes, “no one would have gotten woke.”
Holland’s book-length defense of the belief system the elites love to despise has unsurprisingly attracted some criticism. He faced off with militant atheist and prominent philosopher A.C. Grayling on the question “Did Christianity give us our human values?” Grayling struggled to rebut Holland, sounding more petty than philosophical. Holland, on the other hand, became positively passionate in his defense of Christianity. If Western civilization is the fishbowl, he stated, then the water is Christianity.
In fact, the very critiques of those who condemn Christianity for various perceived injustices are rooted in Christian precepts.
3 thoughts on “Atheists are warning that Christianity may be necessary for the survival of Western civilization”
Well this is an interesting turn-around! Good for this atheist for valuing ‘where the evidence leads’ in his search for Truth. Christianity has known this for years, but it’s beyond GOOD that an atheist is having to deal with the reality of ‘the goodness’ of Christianity’s outgrowth upon the World around it. There is a Reason that many Christians through the Ages have been martyred for their Faith – simply because it ‘changes people’ and there are forces in the World that don’t WANT those changes to take place because it will erode their Power and Position, Fame or Fortune. Christianity is a ‘threat’ to all the things this author described are in the World when Christianity isn’t there. But what this author has remarkably deduced about History, is the very thing that Christians have voiced for 2 millennia, that Christianity is actually GOOD for cultures, as Rome finally admitted, NOT bad for them. But today, we find a LOT of forces who work AGAINST Christianity, trying to assert that Christianity is NOT ‘moral’, or does NOT measure up to their own ‘values’ or ‘standards’, without any regard at all for the Reality that UNTIL Christianity spread across the Western continent and New World, there WAS NO understanding or consideration of ‘values’ or ‘standards’, and that the only reason we KNOW ANYTHING about those things is that Christianity is based upon the ‘values’ and ‘standards’ given in the Ten Commandments by God to Man when God delivered an entire People (He had formerly claimed for His own) out of the bonds of Slavery in Egypt – where they had been enslaved for decades after a favorite son of Abraham had received a Plan from God to ‘save’ Egypt from an upcoming Famine, that then enabled Egypt to become richer by being able to provide ‘the then-world’ with enough grain to ‘get through the Famine’ – which otherwise would have probably killed everyone in that entire Middle Eastern area! The then-Pharaoh lauded Joseph, the youngest son of Abraham, and made him the pontiff of Egypt just under himself. But when the Pharaoh died, and then Joseph died, the then-Pharoah (who hadn’t known Joseph or the prior Pharoah) saw all Joseph’s ancestral heritage and saw their huge number as a ‘threat’ to his Kingdom, and saw them as a ‘huge army of people’ that he could merely ‘enslave’ to work for free to build his dream empire! so he did. And there they remained until God said, ‘Enough!’ and delivered them from their Slavery and led them back to their ancestral homeland they had temporarily left in search of food to survive. And on the way back home, God gave them His Ten Commandments, along with a lot of other cultural ‘laws’ for their preservation from disease and mutational flaws commonly found in other populations and cultures. Of course we know this People as Hebrews, or Jews, out of which Christianity came since our founder, Jesus, was a good Jew who followed Jewish Law and kept Jewish Feasts and traditions, and who relished the Books of Moses and the Prophets, as Christians do today. Just as pagan Egypt reneged on their promises to Joseph’s People to let them stay in the land and prosper there (because of how Joseph had saved Egypt from starving, and they loved him…), so it is today that there are still people cultures who reject God and God’s Word, and God’s principles and moral standards, or have never been exposed to them, and thus they are still embroiled in the same ‘ancient amorality’ as such ancients as Egypt, Babylonia (Iraq) and Persia (Iran) were. The reason for this is that without ‘Enlightenment’ from GOD, man is left on his own in his ‘fallen’ state, passed down from Adam since the Beginning of the World! None of this was adequately understood until God sent Jesus to the World, to become ‘the Savior of the World’ (to those who will receive Him) to Redeem the World from all their Sin by dying for them as the Perfect Sacrifice, for which the Jewish Atonement was a mere substitute for the Perfect, which God was preparing His People to receive. This was the Plan of God for the World to Redeem them BACK to Himself, out of their Sin and Death, enabling ‘whosoever will receive Him’, to be able to live with God Forever in His heavenly Kingdom if they so choose and desire with their whole heart. Now you don’t have to believe all of that to be able to ‘live under Christianity’s influence’ where ‘things are much better than they are where Christianity is NOT present or allowed’, but it’s good to know that it’s now been proved to be ‘possible’ for even an atheist to realize the fundamental ‘goodness’ of Christianity’s presence in any culture that ‘allows’ Christianity to thrive. Down through the centuries ‘Christianity’ has historically done some terrible things that even God doesn’t claim as having anything to do with real Christianity, as even ‘Christianity’ has proven it can go astray when individuals misuse their authority or power to return to their basest nature to sin (Spanish Inquisition, King Ferdi and Queen Isabella, France, Great Britain, Vatican occult activities…), quite apart from anything Christianity teaches or advocates, and actually quite opposite of Christian doctrines and Scripture. Man is imperfect, but God is not. God has a Plan, but he allows Man to ‘choose’ and ‘make his own decisions’ – and Man often chooses ‘unwisely’. But History is ‘winding down’ on God’s timetable (prophesied by God in His Scriptures) and there is coming a ‘day of Accountability’ for Man, and for what He has done with what God has given him, when everyone will give an account to God for his deeds. But of all things, God is only interested in one thing – ‘what did you do with Jesus, my Son?’ And only on that one question will every man be judged, whether or not you believed and received His Gospel for yourself, or whether you didn’t. And it’s up to every single man to choose and make a response. God has provided the Lamb as He promised (according to Abraham in Genesis 22) He would. And He did. The rest is up to us what we do with what God has provided. But even if you don’t believe any of the above, even if you don’t accept that God is God or that God is True, if you’re lucky enough to live in the Western Hemisphere where Christianity spread 1500 yrs ago, and reigned supremely until the Moors and Turks from Asia started trampling everywhere, exterminating populations they encountered across the globe, you can still live securely and in peace for the most part with no fear from Christians, but only from people who either don’t believe in the God of the Bible, or who don’t have any desire to obey Him or His Laws, living among Christians and Jews around the world. That is not to say that there aren’t people who claim to be Christian or Jewish who are depraved or lack moral values. The sheer ‘influence’ of Christianity upon the Govt. of ‘free peoples’ everywhere is always a good thing. But we should also realize that not all ‘Christianity’ today is ‘Christian’, but is sometimes ‘pagan’, ‘occultic’, ‘perverse’ and maybe ‘corrupt’, or ‘deceitful’ or ‘wrong’, and everyone should always ‘test’ everything by the Word of God, and beware of deceivers impersonating real Christians. They were present in the first Early Churches, and they are still present today, and it will probably get worse as this Age comes to its end. So one should not put their Faith in any man or church or group, but only in the Lord Jesus Christ and the Word of God (not even as ‘interpreted’ by someone else FOR you) but as YOU read it for yourself. That is not saying you should ONLY read The Word with your own self-serving ‘interpretation’, but that you should be reading it so that when someone else says something ‘different’ than you read it, you can be aware, and you can make your own decisions about whether you think that person is interpreting/reading it properly, or if you want to stop trusting that person for your personal instruction and edification. God allows people to make their own decisions because that’s how He created you. And God seldom interferes in those decisions unless ‘invited’, or when ‘that is enough!’ and too many innocents are being hurt or threatened, as in WWII and other times. We can’t put ‘limits’ on what God should/shouldn’t do, but He often limits Himself in our affairs. He answers Prayer that comes up to His ears, and he provides Miracles to us that have no explanation other than ‘God answers Prayer’. You don’t have to believe any of that to receive from God’s Hand when you meet with trouble and you reach out to God to help you. He is there, ready and willing to help you know that He is Real, so that you can be one of those ‘whosoever will’ that He longs to Save Eternally to live with Him Forever in Glory.
IProfoundly true and even more profound that it has come from an atheist brilliant
Wow, really long post. One thing; Joseph was not Abraham’s son. He was the son of Jacob.